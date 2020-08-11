Watch Now: Europa League Preview: Wolves vs Sevilla ( 0:34 )

After Manchester United and Inter Milan advanced to the Europa League semifinals on Monday, two more teams will join them Tuesday with the rest of the quarterfinals taking place. Wolves face Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk take on Basel.

Here are the match odds for Tuesday's games (odds via William Hill Sportsbook):

Wolves vs. Sevilla: Wolves: +250; Draw +210; Sevilla +120

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel: Shakhtar: -120; Draw: +275; Basel: +300

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Europa League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here are the best bets for Monday's action:

Sevilla vs. Wolves

Most people are picking Sevilla, so there is some value in Wolves. The English club has been in the competition for over a year now, they are certainly tired and didn't look sharp against Olympiakos. So here is a chance for Nuno Espirito Santos' team to show what they are made of. The Spanish side will move the ball quickly, especially down the wings, so expect Wolves to be a bit reserved at the back and for Raul Jimenez to have a big game. PICK: Wolves to win (+250)

Just three of Sevilla's last nine games have featured over 2.5 goals, while just one of the last five have seen that mark reached for Wolves. That doesn't exactly scream goal fest, but 40 percent of Europa League games after the COVID-19 break have reached the mark of three goals. Expect there to be a set piece goal or a penalty kick and for this one to end around 2-1, with the over hitting. If one team has a lead late, the game will be wide open as one goes for an equalizer. PICK: Over 2.5 goals (+150)



Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel

Shakhtar is simply better than Basel and has the stronger squad. While Basel is confident, it's going to prove difficult to get back-to-back results against another team from a big European league. The Ukrainian side will start off hot and grab an early goal, and they'll win the first half. PICK: Shakhtar Donetsk to win first half (+180)