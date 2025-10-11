AUSTIN, Texas – The day before the U.S. men's national team's friendly against Ecuador, head coach Mauricio Pochettino wasted no time reminding everyone that his focus for the time being is performance rather than results. He got a game that encapsulated that exact sentiment on Friday night at Q2 Stadium, where the USMNT came from behind and settled for a 1-1 draw, showcasing some genuine signs of progress and lending credence to Pochettino's idea that the team is, at long last, trending in the right direction.

Pochettino's first year in the job was marked by unimpressive – and at times, uninspiring – defeats, but as he celebrates a year in the role, the USMNT have traded a sense of doom and gloom for some downright normalcy. In some sense, they were merely the latest victims of Ecuador's egregiously defensive approach that saw them finish second in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying competition despite scoring just 14 goals in 18 games, the 35-year-old (or ageless) Enner Valencia nicking a goal from a quick counterattack before the half-hour mark. A mix of imperfection from the U.S. team did not help matters, with fresh faces Tanner Tessman and Aidan Morris unable to raise their stock during their time in midfield. None of the USMNT's issues on Friday evening, though, seemed atypical of a team that still has eight months to go before the opening game of the World Cup.

As Pochettino marks an anniversary, the stamp he is beginning to leave on the team is clear and was on full display against Ecuador. While a newfound competitiveness for playing time was apparent from the moment the roster dropped, Pochettino's version of the USMNT has a tactical flexibility that the previous iteration under his predecessor Gregg Berhalter did not. The back three he debuted in last month's friendlies against South Korea and Japan returned against Ecuador, this time with some new tweaks. Tim Weah earned his first reps as a right wingback under Pochettino, a role familiar to him from his club experiences at Marseille and Juventus before that, even if he did describe the task as being a "fake wingback" in a pre-match interview with broadcasters. New players got a chance to audition for World Cup roster spots, too – in addition to Tessman and Morris, Miles Robinson and Mark McKenzie made appearances in the back three alongside Chris Richards and Tim Ream.

The experimentation was a mixed bag. Tessman, Morris and Robinson did not make the most of their opportunities, remaining on the USMNt's periphery for at least another few days. Even if those three did not rise to the occasion, though, there was a clear idea at play. Each time the USMNT had the ball – which was often in a game in which they had nearly 65% possession – the emphasis was to attack as quickly and cohesively as possible. Weah's tasks as a "fake" wingback was central here, while Malik Tillman continued to prove his worth as one of Pochettino's breakouts with the assist to the USMNT's second-half goal. The credit for that, in the end, went to Folarin Balogun, who has two goals and one assist in his three games under Pochettino so far, reasserting himself once again as Pochettino's go-to No. 9.

This version of the team felt incomplete in part because Christian Pulisic (substitute), Antonee Robinson (rest) and Tyler Adams (expecting birth of his child) were not in the starting lineup, something that comes as little surprise at this point. There are still questions to be answered about what the USMNT is capable of if those players are not on the field, especially Adams, who has been the inarguable anchor of the midfield for years now. The puzzle pieces feel like they are starting to finally come together, though, Pochettino's big bet of experimenting heavily in his first year in the job perhaps starting to pay off in the process.