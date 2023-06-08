Ricardo Pepi is on the move. After the club that he was on loan with, FC Groningen, got relegated from the Eredivisie and his parent club FC Augsburg was open to selling him after he didn't settle in the Bundesliga, he looks to be staying in the Dutch league.

According to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Pepi is on the verge of a move to PSV. Augsburg have informed PSV of the price and negotiations will go on during the next few days in order to determine Pepi's fate, Romano reports.

Currently with the United States men's national team in preparation for Concacaf Nations League semifinals, Pepi scored 12 goals and assisted three more during the season after joining on loan. Moving to PSV would be quite a change for the 20-year-old, but after gaining confidence in the league, this move is a natural progression and gets to join one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Finishing second in the Eredivisie, PSV will be in the Champions League qualifications round where Pepi could end up starting depending on what the future holds for striker Lukk de Jong. De Jong scored 14 goals in 24 matches but offers a different type of presence leading the line. Alongside playmakers everywhere, it's an exciting opportunity that could really help his progression.

After leaving FC Dallas in 2020, Pepi has struggled in Germany and been in and out of the national team but back with the USMNT and possibly on the move to a top club, the future is looking quite bright, even with more competition in attack with Folarin Balogun committed to the U.S. instead of England.