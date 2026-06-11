USMNT World Cup preview: How far can the co-hosts go with all eyes on them?

The stakes are as high as they get at a World Cup, no matter the team or the baggage they carry, but the U.S. men's national team face a unique litmus test as the biggest edition of the world's most popular sporting event comes to their shores.

Nearly a decade after a group of talented youth internationals received the keys to the program, the members of the USMNT's so-called golden generation enter their peak years with the attention of their nation – and the world, for that matter – focused squarely on them. The journey has been rocky since the last World Cup in more ways than one. On an individual basis, these players have had to contend with the historic stigma that faces American players and the demands of becoming consistent professionals, the national team offering no reprieve. The road from the last World Cup to this one has been full of unpleasant results, forcing a coaching change less than two years before the World Cup, and one that was not exactly defined by a smooth transition.

At just the right time, though, things feel like they might be clicking for the U.S. team. Under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, they have a clear style of play that is designed to take advantage of their in-form attackers, a group that ensures the burden will not fall solely on the shoulders of star Christian Pulisic. Forwards Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are likely to play notable roles this summer, while outside backs Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson are expected to kickstart the whole operation.

The big question, though, is if all this will hold for the duration of the tournament. The USMNT feel like a good vibes factory as they enter the World Cup, their 17-day pre-tournament camp going as well as possible. That said, there is an unpredictable quality about this group – and it is not always a favorable one. The U.S. team are targeting a statement-making run, 24 years after their last quarterfinal appearance at the tournament, and are technically capable of it. The mood has soured before with this group and it is hard to know how quickly things can turn in the wrong direction but one thing is clear – good or bad, the next few weeks will be a defining moment for the USMNT's greatest generation.

Here's what you need to know as the World Cup finally gets underway.

USMNT group stage schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

June 12, 9 p.m.: USMNT vs. Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

June 19, 3 p.m.: USMNT vs. Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle

June 25, 10 p.m.: Turkiye vs. USMNT at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

What to expect from the USMNT at the World Cup

It is entirely unclear exactly how good the USMNT will be over the next few weeks, but one thing is certain – they will not be boring.

Slowly but surely, Pochettino has built a team that suits his well-documented stylistic preferences as a coach in an ambitious read of the player pool's strengths. At their best, Pochettino's U.S. team is a multifaceted attack-minded team – players in different areas of the pitch put pressure on opposing defenses in the hopes of overwhelming them. Players on the flanks are really easy to spot in Pochettino's system, so expect Dest and Robinson to push forward as the first – but not the last – wave of the offense.

It is almost a method by which to overcompensate for their defensive weaknesses. The USMNT have just one clean sheet in their last 14 games, the group proving to be error-prone during Pochettino's spell in charge. This could be down to the coach's propensity for experimentation, especially over the last several months when all the U.S. had on their schedule were a batch of high-profile friendlies. There is only so much hope that they can keep things tight consistently in the back – some of their defenders are noticeably better than others and may have a tricky time against high-quality attackers.

How to watch USMNT vs. Paraguay

Date: Friday, June 12 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, Calif.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: USMNT -110; Draw +240; Paraguay +320

Players to watch

Christian Pulisic: This one goes without saying – Christian Pulisic became the face of the USMNT's golden generation before he attended prom and has lived up to the hype in recent years. He has a happy home with his club team, AC Milan, and now has a 22 game goalscoring drought behind him. He will be front and center, but Pulisic is an unselfish player with an ability to create chances for his teammates, so expect him to play a layered role at this World Cup.

Folarin Balogun: Pulisic will not shoulder the goalscoring burden on his own, and that is thanks in large part to Folarin Balogun, the in-form goalscorer who has earned the label of being the trickiest player to defend in training. His wide-ranging skillset means he keeps opposition defenders busy, living up to the billing three years after he decided to represent the U.S. over England.

Chris Richards: The center back is arguably the USMNT's make-or-break player at this World Cup, Pochettino's side one team with Chris Richards in the lineup and a very different one without him. He arrived to their pre-World Cup camp with an ankle injury but it is now behind him, the defender now slated to lift the level of his colleagues in the back line – and the team as a whole – with his gutsy approach to the job, making him an ideal leader for the group in more ways than one.

Storylines to keep an eye on

What about Ricardo Pepi?: Balogun has earned his distinction as the USMNT's starter at center forward but hot on his heels is Ricardo Pepi, who used his World Cup exclusion in 2022 as fuel in the years since. Pepi did all he could to earn his spot this time around and, on top of that, is now challenging for a starting role. Pochettino does not have a demonstrated habit of finding room for both Balogun and Pepi from the start but Pepi also enters the World Cup in the form of his life and at the very least, feels like the first guy off the bench when the U.S. will need a goal.

Gio Reyna makes the cut: Pochettino is poised to change the U.S. lineup from game to game, particularly in midfield, depending on what he will anticipate from the opponents. That opens the door for Gio Reyna, the 23-year-old who has dealt with injuries, a lack of playing time at the club level and a family feud since Qatar. Reyna seems to be in a different headspace these days – his inclusion on the roster is a nod to his natural playmaking ability, unrivaled in the U.S. team's player pool, ready for a starting role or one on the bench. The road to the World Cup was a rough one but Reyna remains the USMNT's X factor when they need it, only adding to the sense that this team is full of attacking depth that could get them across the finish line if all goes according to plan.

Projected USMNT starting lineup

Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

What defines success for the USMNT at the World Cup?

The players have danced around this question almost every time they have been asked but they seem to implicitly understand that the expectation is a deeper run than they have managed in recent World Cups. The over/under for this summer is a trip to the round of 16 – exit beforehand and the World Cup is a complete failure, reach the last 16 and there's nothing home to write about. Reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002, though, would be game-changing. This is a group that could conceivably do it but they would need to benefit from a little bit of luck while performing better than they have before. Even for some of the game's historic elites, a berth in the last eight is easier said than done so there is a conceivable future where the U.S. get as many things right as they can and still miss out on the quarterfinals. Getting there, though, would undoubtedly make this an unforgettable World Cup for a team in long need of a run like that one.

USMNT vs. Paraguay watchalong: Call It What You Want

The wait is finally over! Join Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, Tony Meola, and Benny Feilhaber for the United States' first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All eyes are on Los Angeles as Mauricio Pochettino's men take on Paraguay. Can Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, and Folarin Balogun deliver a massive three points, or will Miguel Almirón and Paraguay spoil the party?

Golazo 48 Nations: Follow the World Cup all summer long

Golazo 48 Nations is your all-access destination for the World Cup, with wall-to-wall coverage across the CBS Sports Golazo Network. From the first whistle to the final recap, the entire Golazo crew will guide fans through every moment of the tournament.



Each day begins with Morning Footy, setting the stage with the latest news, storylines, and previews ahead of kickoff. From there, Golazo Matchday and Golazo Matchnight deliver real-time reaction and analysis as the action unfolds. Fans can also tune in for live watchalongs of USMNT matches with the Call It What You Want team, as well as watchalongs for other marquee matchups. The day wraps with Scoreline, a comprehensive nightly recap of every result, moment, and storyline from across the tournament. Altogether, the Golazo Network will deliver up to 12 hours of live programming each matchday, available across the Golazo Network and its YouTube channel.