The. U.S. women's national team faces its toughest test in the build-up to World Cup qualifiers in November when the program kicks off a three-game series against longtime rivals Japan on Saturday. The April series will serve as a measuring stick following the 2026 SheBelieves Cup win, which the group celebrated in March. Head coach Emma Hayes named a 26-player roster for the upcoming slate of games, which includes the return of 2024 Olympic gold medalists Sophia Wilson and Tierna Davidson.

The USWNT have faced Japan 42 times since the two sides first met in July 1986, and the United States hold the all-time record, 32-2-8, against the Nadeshiko.

The international window offers a temperature check between two of the world's top teams. The USWNT are ranked second, and fifth-ranked Japan are fresh off a 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup title, where they outscored opponents 29-1 before defeating tournament hosts Australia.

Here's how to watch and storylines:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 11 | Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Place: PayPal Park --- San Jose, Calif.

TV: TNT, truTV

Stream: HBO Max

USWNT's remaining April schedule

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, April 14

USWNT vs. Japan: Seattle, Wa. (Lumen Field) -- 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 17

USWNT vs. Japan: Commerce City, Co. (Dick's Sporting Goods Park) -- 9 p.m. ET

Storylines for USWNT vs. Japan

Just a double espresso this time: Wilson returns to the squad following the birth of her daughter, Gigi. The attacker is one part of the USWNT's front line, dubbed "triple espresso," that guided the Stars and Stripes to the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

She'll be reunited with Trinity Rodman for the three-game series. Mallory Swanson, the third component of the attacking line, is still making her return to play following maternity leave.

Also making a return to the roster following a long absence is Davidson. The center back sustained an ACL injury in 2025, and this is her first camp in 2026.

Japan's surging momentum: The current AFC Women's Asian Cup winners are in top form as they approach the three-match window, but there has been a recent shift on the sidelines.

The program parted ways with Nils Nielsen, the Danish coach who led the group to a 2025 SheBelieves Cup title win against the USWNT and last month's Asian Cup win. His contract expired in early April, and in his place, Michihisa Kano has been named interim manager. Kano is the former head coach of Japan's U20 team and led the team to a second-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

While a sudden change could add a layer of uncertainty to a highly billed series against the United States, the roster's talent and surging momentum remain no matter who is on the sidelines.

Prediction

Game one of a three-game slate with two powerhouses coming off recent title wins. Expect a closely contested battle for familiarity, with game one ending in a draw. Pick: USA 1, Japan 1