An entertaining edition of the Old Firm Derby began in style on Sunday as Rangers' Youssef Chermiti scored from a bicycle kick in the opening minutes of the match, which was just the start of a dramatic match.

Rangers' Tuur Rommens won the ball near the corner flag and made his way into the penalty area, kicking off a build-up play as the ball whizzed past Celtic players and quickly landed at the feet of the home side's players. The ball eventually landed to Andreas Skov Olsen on the other end of the penalty area, who whipped in a cross towards Chermiti, who then leapt in the air and completed a bicycle kick from close range.

Watch the strike below.

Chermiti scored a second in the 26th minute with another strike, pouncing on a ball that was redirected poorly by a Celtic plyer and landed straight in the path of the goalscorer before he finished from close range.

Rangers went into the halftime break with a two-goal lead but Celtic successfully mounted a comeback in the second half, first with a goal from Kieran Tierney in the 56th minute. The visitors had their equalizer in stoppage time after winning a penalty, which Reo Hatate converted.

The teams split the points in the end but the outcome was not particularly helpful for either side in terms of competing for top spot. Hearts remain top of the table through 29 matches, Rangers six points adrift and Celtic a further two points behind.