The future of the Vancouver Whitecaps remains uncertain as their expiring lease with BC Place takes center stage. Despite the club being one of the best teams in the Western Conference and finishing as runners-up in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and MLS Cup, where they will be playing in the near future still has many hurdles to overcome to find a resolution.

The stadium, which will be the site of FIFA World Cup matches in the city, is owned and operated by the B.C. Pavilion Corporation (PavCo) and is creating both scheduling and revenue-sharing issues for the team. MLS Commissioner Don Garber opened up on Vancouver's situation during the Associated Press Commissioners' meetings on Tuesday, highlighting the issue.

"The Whitecaps are a tenant in BC Place. That's run by a public entity. They control no revenue," Garber said, painting a picture of what the Whitecaps deal with. "They don't control their schedule. They're not able to expand any of their offerings in a world now which has more premium and more special experiences for fans.

"We've been unable to make progress with the province or the city, all of which control different aspects of the decisions that need to be made to make that situation better for our owner, for the team, and for the league. It's reaching a critical point. If we can't get a better dynamic in that with BC Place, I don't know how we stay."

Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon told The Province that he's open to hearing a plan for running BC Place from the Whitecaps, but that's not something that has happened at this stage.

Between now and September, BC Place will host World Cup matches, Canadian Football, concerts, and Whitecaps games, which creates scheduling issues unlike the ones dealt with by other teams in the league. Even at Yankee Stadium, New York City FC games are prioritized, and the main time that they have to move is if the Yankees make the playoffs.

The Whitecaps have been up for sale since December of 2024 and were able to reach a one-year lease extension to keep the club in Vancouver following the MLS Cup last season, but with that lease being up in December of this year, the clock is ticking. MLS ownership are discussing a potential relocation for the team and that Las Vegas could be an option, according to The Athletic.

What is the club saying?

The statement released by the Vancouver Whitecaps paints a bleak picture.

"We are aware of today's reporting. The club has faced well-documented structural challenges around stadium economics, venue access, and revenue limitations that have made it difficult to attract buyers committed to keeping the team in Vancouver. Over the past 16 months, we have had serious conversations with more than 100 parties, and to date, no viable offer has emerged that would keep the club here. It remains the strong preference of this ownership group to find a solution in Vancouver. If there is a local ownership group with the vision and resources to chart a path forward, we urge them to come forward."

Have MLS teams moved before?

An MLS team hasn't relocated since the San Jose Earthquakes -- who faced their own stadium issues -- moved to Houston to become the Houston Dynamo in 2006. The Quakes returned to MLS in 2008, but if Vancouver were to move, there's no guarantee that it would be done the same way. There were discussions about the Columbus Crew relocating, but after the "Save the Crew" movement, the team was sold to the Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family in 2018 to prevent relocation, while Anthony Precourt then founded Austin FC.

The Whitecaps fans have launched a similar "Save the Caps" movement, and they can look upon the Crew for a best-case scenario there. The Vancouver Southsiders supporters group is making sure that the voice of the fans is heard and keep one of MLS' most historic clubs in the city where they were founded. A former North American Soccer League side, the Whitecaps have been around for 52 years, only failing to operate for two of those years. The Southsiders have stated that, "The Whitecaps belong in Vancouver and that's non-negotiable."

That's a message echoed by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who issued a statement on Tuesday. That statement was also a call for action to the Whitecaps. Sim stated the club leaving "is not an option."

"BC Place is owned and operated by the Provincial Government. In fact, it's the only stadium owned and operated by a government found anywhere in the MLS. In order for the team to stay in Vancouver, the Whitecaps and Province must sign a bridge deal that will allow BC Place to become viable in the near term while a new stadium can be designed and built. That's why today, we are calling on the team's ownership to publicly and clearly articulate what they need to stay here in Vancouver, and we are calling on the Provincial Government to come to the table and make that a reality."

The Whitecaps have struggled with the scheduling constraints posed by so many tenants in the stadium and are in need of a home that they can control to pursue better sponsorship opportunities and more. A site at Hastings Park was explored, but there hasn't been movement, leaving what that process would look like as an unclear one. Building revenue to keep up in MLS while not controlling the stadium has become a larger issue by the year, and it's a big reason why, even with the team fielding calls for new ownership after talking with more than 100 parties, nothing has materialized on what the path is to move forward, and that's where things get hairy.

If a solution isn't found, where could the Whitecaps go?

Vegas has been reported as a potential suitor if the Whitecaps are to move, but there are a few points to clarify there. Nothing has been decided about what the next steps are because the goal is to keep the Whitecaps in Vancouver, according to a person familiar with the process.

Garber opened up on Vegas' future as a potential MLS market in the future, but sources tell CBS Sports that at least one other city has submitted an application for a team.

"Vegas has submitted an application for a team, and it is a very viable opportunity. It could be an expansion team if the city or the province solves its issues, or it could end up being a city we could move to," Garber said. "Though, as you have heard me say before, there are a handful of other, you know, possible markets."

Garber has met with public officials in Vancouver to try to figure out and will continue to do so. Phoenix, Sacramento, and Detroit are also cities that come up in expansion discussions. Vegas and Phoenix have similar stadium issues, making that something that any new ownership group may need to tackle, but depending on the setup, they could be easier cities to build in or figure out a ground share that works for all parties.

No one wants to see a historic team leave their market, but the longer that we go without a deal being reached in Vancouver or the club being sold, the more likely it is that change could be coming.