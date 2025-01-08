Athletic Club and Barcelona meet in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals on Wednesday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The Basque outfit are present in Saudi Arabia as reigning champions of the Copa del Rey while the Catalans came second in La Liga and therefore also qualified for this final four matchup.

Ernesto Valverde's men are involved in the four-team format for the third time and won last season's Copa del Rey against RCD Mallorca. Los Leones needed penalties to triumph and lift the trophy for the first time in 40 years. Success here could mean a fourth Supercopa success and their second as a four-club competition given that they also won it in 2021. Athletic edged Barca in extra time last year but have not beaten the Balugrana in normal time since early 2020.

Barcelona edged Barbastro in the Copa del Rey while Athletic saw off Logrones with Robert Lewandowski's brace as well as Eric Garcia and Pablo Torre goals aiding Hansi Flick's side. The Catalans are back in La Liga action against Getafe later this month and could pick up their 15th Spanish Super Cup title here which would be their second in the four-team era. Barca have advanced in their last two semifinals, beating Real Betis on penalties in 2023 before a 2-0 win over Osasuna in 2024.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 8 | 2 p.m. ET Location: King Abdullah Sports City -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah Sports City -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes Fubo (try for free) Odds: Athletic +290; Draw +270; Barca -118

This season so far

Valverde's side are unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions which includes six wins and four draws from 10 La Liga games to sit fourth just two points adrift of Barca in third. Titleholders Athletic were run close in the Copa del Rey but advanced on penalties past Logrones while Barca also advanced in the cup. Flick's men won just one of seven LaLiga games at the end of 2024 which has seen them slide to third in the standings behind Atletico Madrid and five behind Real.

Team news

Athletic: Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Oihan Sancet are all doubts while Valverde should make changes including Unai Simon, Andoni Gorosabel, Dani Vivian and Yuri Berchiche all starting. Benat Prados and Mikel Jauregizar could also start, while Nico and Inaki Williams should man Athletic's flanks.

Possible Athletic XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Prados; I. Williams, Berenguer, N. Williams; Guruzeta.

Barca: Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have travelled despite registration issues while Hector Fort and Andreas Christensen should make the bench after their recoveries. Ferran Torres is a doubt but Lamine Yamal should return for Flick with Inaki Pena, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Raphinha also in contention.

Possible Barca XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Raphinha, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski.

Prediction

Expect this one to be tight and to possibly go beyond 90 minutes but ultimately Barcelona should have enough to edge Athletic for a place in the final. Pick: Athletic 1, Barca 2.