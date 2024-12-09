Liverpool will chase a sixth win from six UEFA Champions League games on Tuesday when they face Girona in Catalonia. The Premier League leaders saw the Merseyside Derby with Everton called off over the weekend so have been able to rest while the Spaniards went down to Real Madrid in La Liga.

Girona have lost major key pieces from last season's success and have struggled to replicate anything close to that incredible form which saw them finish third. Artem Dovbyk, Savinho, Eric Garcia, Yan Couto and Aleix Garcia have all moved on which has left Michel with a totally different side to the one he had last year and 22 points from 16 games places them eighth in the top flight.

The hosts first-ever meeting with an English team will come against a Liverpool side fresh from not having played bitter rivals Everton over the weekend. Storm Darragh forced the EPL clash to be postponed so Goodison Park's final Merseyside Derby will have to wait.

Still atop the Premier League by at least four points with their game in hand, Slot's Reds were held 3-3 by Newcastle United last midweek which ended a seven-game winning run. Liverpool have multiple goals from each of their last nine games across all competitions and a 100% winning run in Europe.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, December 10 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Montilivi - Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Montilivi - Girona, Catalonia, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Girona +600; Draw +375; Liverpool -225

League phase so far

Girona did beat Slovan Bratislava already this year but have lost to Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Sturm Graz. Currently 30th, the Spanish outfit would go crashing out of Europe if they remain below the 24-team cutoff point. Meanwhile, Liverpool lead the way by two points in the 36-team field and have already booked at least a playoff berth with three games to spare. The Reds are on a two-game winning run away at Spanish opposition having failed to win any of the eight before that.

Team news

Girona: Arnau Martinez is back but Viktor Tsygankov will be out so Yaser Asprilla could start while one of Bryan Gil and Arnaut Danjuma seek a start. Yangel Herrera is also back available while Jhon Solis could return having missed the Real loss.

Possible Girona XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Asprilla, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Miovski.

Liverpool: Alexis Mac Allister is suspended in the Premier League and the Champions League so is unavailable with Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley all out. Curtis Jones could partner Ryan Gravenberch without Mac Allister while Mohamed Salah can set a new personal best assists tally in the UCL by teeing one more up.

Possible Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Gakpo.

Prediction

This one should be straightforward enough for Liverpool who will keep marching towards the round of 16 and do so with minimal hassle from Girona who are simply making the most of their remaining time in Europe. Pick: Girona 0, Liverpool 2.