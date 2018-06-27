2018 World Cup odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks which country wins each group

The final two groups at the 2018 World Cup will be decided on Thursday. Belgium and England battle to see who tops Group G, while Group H still has three teams vying to advance to the knockout stage. Entering the final day of group play, bettors can still place wagers on the winners of the final two groups. For example, England is a -150 favorite to win Group G, meaning it would take a $150 bet on England to win their group to return $100. In Group H, Japan is +135, Colombia is +185, and Senegal is +225.

Before you make your picks on which teams top their respective groups at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.



We can tell you Sumpter loves England to top Group G. Sportsbooks now list England at -150 odds to win Group G over Belgium.

Both England and Belgium enter this match having already qualified for the round of 16. England is led by its captain, Harry Kane, who has already scored five goals at the 2018 World Cup, including a hat-trick against Tunisia. In fact, Kane has scored in each of his last five appearances for England.

England enters Thursday's clash unbeaten in its last 11 meetings against Belgium. Meanwhile, Belgium's striker, Romelu Lukaku, who has scored four goals in Russia, is in doubt to play against England after suffering an ankle injury against Tunisia.

Group G

England -150

Belgium +115



Group H

Japan +135

Colombia +185

Senegal +225