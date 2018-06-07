2018 World Cup odds, predictions: Advanced computer model picks winners of every group

The 2018 World Cup gets underway on June 14 in Russia. Teams such as Brazil (4-1), Germany (7-2) and Spain (6-1) have high hopes and strong odds of winning it all, but these powers must advance past the group stage to make that a reality. Bettors can wager on the results of the eight individual groups for the 2018 World Cup. For example, France is a -425 favorite to win Group C, meaning it would take a $425 bet on the French team to win its group to return $100.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, the Soccerbot has computed each country's true probability of winning its group at the World Cup 2018.



We can tell you Brazil has the highest probability to advance out of Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury. The 35-year-old, who has made 107 appearances for the Brazilian National Team, was injured while playing for PSG in the Coupe de France final.



Another team the model is all over to win its group: Argentina, which has a 59.6 percent chance of taking down Group D. Croatia (25.5 percent) is another team to watch, but ultimately the star power of Lionel Messi will be too much to overcome as Argentina prevails.

Group A

Uruguay -110

Russia +160

Egypt +500

Saudi Arabia +4000



Group B

Spain -220

Portugal +220

Morocco +1600

Iran +4000



Group C

France -425

Denmark +550

Peru +1000

Australia +2000



Group D

Argentina -200

Croatia +250

Nigeria +1200

Iceland +1200



Group E

Brazil -450

Switzerland +700

Serbia +800

Costa Rica +2000



Group F

Germany -325

Mexico +500

Sweden +700

South Korea +2000



Group G

Belgium -140

England +120

Tunisia +2200

Panama +4000



Group H

Columbia +120

Poland +180

Senegal +500

Japan +700