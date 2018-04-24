World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, qualifying teams to target from proven computer model

With the World Cup inching closer and closer, soccer fans around the world are beginning to anticipate how the 2018 FIFA World Cup is going to unfold. Before you make your picks on World Cup 2018 futures, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote Soccermatics, the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

Now, he has examined the sportsbook odds of every team winning the 2018 World Cup and locked in his top targets.

We can tell you he's eyeing Belgium, who's currently getting 10/1 odds.

"Belgium boasts one of the most young and talented squads in this competition. The Red Devils topped their qualification group in style, winning nine out of their 10 matches. Belgium's attack, which is spearheaded by Premier League playmakers Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, scored 43 goals in qualification. This could be the year the talented youngsters cash in."

Another team Sumpter is targeting in Russia: England. The Englishmen currently have 20/1 odds to win the World Cup.

"England is just one of two teams at the World Cup to not have a single player in its squad who plays their club soccer outside the country. And England, who is playing in its sixth consecutive World Cup, features one of the deadliest number nine's in the game today. Harry Kane, who's scored over 25 Premier League goals this season, was the most prolific goal scorer in 2017. This could be the year The Three Lions progress past the Last 16 for the first time since 2006."

Sumpter is also eyeing two teams getting 40/1 odds or longer, which includes a team that is an astronomical long shot but has the key components to pull off a stunning run at the 2018 World Cup.

Sumpter is also eyeing two teams getting 40/1 odds or longer, which includes a team that is an astronomical long shot but has the key components to pull off a stunning run at the 2018 World Cup.

Germany 4/1

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Spain 6/1

Argentina 7/1

Belgium 10/1

England 20/1

Portugal 20/1

Uruguay 25/1

Poland 30/1

Colombia 40/1

Russia 40/1

Croatia 40/1

Mexico 60/1

Denmark 80/1

Switzerland 100/1

Sweden 150/1

Senegal 150/1

Serbia 200/1

Egypt 200/1

Iceland 200/1

Peru 200/1

Nigeria 250/1

Costa Rica 250/1

Japan 300/1

Australia 500/1

Morocco 500/1

South Korea 500/1

Iran 1,000/1

Panama 1,000/1

Saudi Arabia 1,000/1