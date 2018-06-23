World Cup odds and predictions 2018: Advanced computer model picks who wins every group

The 2018 World Cup originally featured 32 teams vying for the right to hoist the trophy on July 15. However, that number is starting to dwindle. Argentina, among the World Cup favorites to hoist the trophy when play began, is in major trouble entering its final Group Stage match against Nigeria. In addition to betting on an overall winner, bettors can still place wagers on the winners of all eight groups at the World Cup 2018. For example, Spain is a -160 favorite to win Group B, meaning it would take a $160 bet on the Spaniards to win their group to return $100. Spain has the same World Cup odds to take down their group as Russia.



Before you make your picks on which teams top their respective groups at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, Sumpter, the European football guru, is sharing his best bets to win each group at Russia 2018 over at SportsLine.



We can tell you Sumpter is eyeing Brazil to advance out of Group E despite failing to secure three points in its opening match against Switzerland. The Brazilians were held to a 1-1 draw after being up 1-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's stunning goal.



Sumpter isn't panicking despite Brazil only securing a point in its first game. Brazil shut out Costa Rica in game No. 2 and is unbeaten in its last 14 World Cup group games, winning 11 and drawing three. And the Brazilians have finished on top of their group in every World Cup appearance since 1982. Look for the Brazilians to secure the top spot in Group E despite drawing their opening match.

Sumpter also loves Russia to top Group A. Sportsbooks now list Russia at -160 World Cup odds to win Group A over Uruguay, which sits at +135. The two teams face off on Monday at 10 a.m. ET to decide who wins Group A.



Russia has scored eight goals in the 2018 World Cup, by far the most of any team. The Russians routed Saudi Arabia in their opening match, 5-0. They followed up that impressive performance with a 3-1 victory over Mohamed Salah and Egypt, officially securing their spot in the Round of 16. A draw against Uruguay on Monday will see the Russians top Group A thanks to goal differential.



Sumpter also is eyeing three teams with World Cup outright odds of longer than 30-1 to win their groups. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins each group at the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots have the best chance to shock the world and advance to the Round of 16? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who David Sumpter is picking to win each group at the 2018 World Cup, all from a European soccer expert who created a model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.



Group A

Russia -160

Uruguay +135

Egypt +3300

Saudi Arabia +20000



Group B

Spain -160

Portugal +150

Iran +2500

Morocco +5000



Group C

France -450

Denmark +325

Peru +2200

Australia +6600



Group D

Off board



Group E

Brazil -300

Serbia +400

Switzerland +550

Costa Rica +6600



Group F

Mexico -155

Germany +300

Sweden +400

South Korea +7500



Group G

Belgium -175

England +140

Tunisia +10000

Panama +15000



Group H

Senegal +110

Japan +200

Colombia +550

Poland +800