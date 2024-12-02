Normally, surprises and presents are reserved for later into the holiday season. But, this year, Thanksgiving week served as the setting for a few programs to cement themselves as early-season surprises.

In the latest Women's College Basketball Freshmen Tracker, I've decided to highlight a program that's exceeding the early expectations, thanks its star freshman. Also, I'll shine a light on a monster outing that took place in the Big Ten.

Tajianna Roberts and Izela Arenas — Louisville Cardinals

Getty Images

Keeping with the Thanksgiving spirit, I'm starting off this week's Women's College Basketball Freshman Trackers with a double helping of some talented first year players.

No. 22 Louisville has stayed afloat in the AP Top 25 thanks to the instant production they've gotten from Tajianna Roberts. On the season, Roberts is averaging 11.9 points -- which is enough to make her the Cardinals' second-leading scorer -- 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals. Although her shooting could be a little better (44.8% from the floor), her consistent production through seven games has been welcomed by the 5-2 Cardinals.

This consistency was on display last weekend when the Cardinals beat Colorado, 79-71. Roberts poured in her regular dose of 13 points to keep Louisville afloat, but it was the Cardinals' bench that pushed them over the edge.

One of the players who rose up was freshman Izela Arenas. The daughter of former All-NBA guard, Gilbert Arenas, chipped in 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. She did this while shooting 50% from the field and cashing in on all of her free throws.

On the season, Arenas is only averaging 5.7 points. However, the 27 minutes she played in Saturday's victory was the most tick she's gotten all year. With that time, she was seemingly able to get her footing and find ways to contribute. If this continues, then Arenas could blossom into a reliable bench player who could help Roberts and Louisville make some noise this season.

No. 22 Louisville (5-2) plays Oklahoma (6-1) in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. ET.

Kiyomi McMiller — Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers

Kiyomi McMiller has hit the ground running for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Through Rutgers' first 8 games, the 5-foot-8 guard is averaging a team-high 18.3 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. She's also generating a block and a steal a night.

McMiller showed off her all-around impact during Rutgers' 17-point win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. In the 40 minutes she played this weekend, McMiller scored 25 points, pulled in 11 rebounds and handed out 6 assists. She also displayed good shot selection as she went 10 of 18 from the floor (55%) and 3 of 5 from three (60%).

McMiller's monster performance helped put Rutgers back on track by snapping their three-game losing streak. They'll now look to find their footing as they enter Big Ten conference play.

Rutgers (5-2) plays Wisconsin (7-2) on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

Syla Swords — Michigan Wolverines

Getty Images

Michigan's 7-1 record has turned the No. 23 Wolverines into an early-season surprise. This is due, in large part, to the play of their freshman stud, Syla Swords.

Through eight games, Swords is averaging a team's best 18.8 points. The 6-foot guard also leads the team in rebounding (7.6 boards a game) while also handing out 3.1 assists and generating 2.1 steals a game.

Swords showcased her impact when the Wolverines beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, 76-65, on Saturday. Swords played almost 40 minutes during the contest, scoring 24 points on 60% from the floor and 60% from three.

Now, as Michigan gears up for Big Ten play, the Wolverines could surprise the tough conference by making a push for the top spot. As for Swords, her production and importance to this team could put her in position to win the conference Freshman of the Year award and take home more end-of-season hardware.

No. 23 Michigan (7-1) plays Northwestern (3-3) on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. ET.