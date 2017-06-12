2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft: First-round complete results tracker

Major League Baseball's annual amateur draft has finally arrived.

The three-day event begins on Monday night with the first 75 picks during a live MLB Network broadcast. That covers the first round, supplemental first round, competitive balance round A, second round, and competitive balance round B. Here's how you can watch Monday night's draft broadcast:

Date: Monday, June 12

Time: 7pm ET

TV: MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.com

The Minnesota Twins, thanks to their 59-103 record in 2016, hold the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in franchise history. They selected Tim Belcher in 1983 and Joe Mauer in 2001. Belcher did not sign with the Twins in 1983, by the way. Interestingly enough, the Twins are in first place in the AL Central right now at 32-27. They are the first team to have the No. 1 pick and be in first place on the day of the draft since ... the 2001 Twins.

The entire MLB draft covers 40 rounds -- it used to be 100 rounds way back in the day -- and it's important to note three teams do not have a first round pick this year. They surrendered their first rounder to sign a qualified free agent over the winter. Here's the list:

Also, the Cardinals had to send their second (56th overall) and third (75th overall) picks to the Houston Astros as compensation for the hacking scandal. St. Louis does not have a pick on day one. They won't make their first selection until the third round, 94th overall.

We here at CBS Sports will provide instant analysis of all 27 first round picks Monday night, live as the selections are announced. Make sure you check back often for updates.