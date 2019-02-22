AAF odds, picks, schedule for Week 3: Proven handicapper loving Birmingham Iron

Week 3 of the Alliance of American Football, or AAF, kicks off Saturday. And with two weeks' worth of data and trends to digest, bettors are getting a better feel for who to back and who to fade in the inaugural season for this league. The Week 3 AAF odds feature a pair of road favorites with the Birmingham Iron (-6.5) and the Arizona Hotshots (-4.5) laying points against the Atlanta Legends and Salt Lake Stallions, respectively. The Orlando Apollos (-15.5) are the biggest favorites of the week against the Memphis Express, while the San Diego Fleet (-2.5) have a slight edge at home against the San Antonio Commanders. Before making any Week 3 AAF picks of your own, check out the AAF predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 pro football handicapper, R.J. White.

Over the past two years, $100 bettors who have followed White's NFL point-spread picks are up nearly $3,000. In the 2019 Super Bowl, White was all over the Patriots, nailing the year's biggest sporting event for the legions that follow him. White said he wouldn't trust Rams QB Jared Goff in a big spot -- and Goff's bumbling performance was key to New England's 13-3 win.

This is the same expert who cashed huge in two of the past four Las Vegas SuperContests. Now, after digesting two weeks of action in the AAF, White is ready to pounce. He has locked in AAF picks against-the-spread for all four games over at SportsLine.

We can tell you White is backing the Birmingham Iron (-6.5) to cover as road favorites at Atlanta on Sunday.

"The Iron have the best defense in the AAF right now, especially against the pass," White told SportsLine. "They've allowed just 105 and 99 passing yards in their first two games while giving up a league-low nine points. The Legends played better last week, but still don't have the run game to take the pressure off Matt Simms."

The Iron have leaned heavily on running back Trent Richardson, who has 42 of the team's 56 carries on the year. The results haven't been flashy, but he has produced three touchdowns. Look for him to keep the clock running while Birmingham's elite defense shuts down a struggling Atlanta squad.

White also has strong picks for the three other Week 3 AAF matchups, and has identified an x-factor that makes one spread way off. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers every Week 3 AAF game? And what x-factor creates huge value on one of the AAF spreads? Check out the latest AAF odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's Week 3 AAF picks , all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament and is up nearly $3,000 on NFL spread picks the past two years.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions (+4.5) 3 p.m. ET, B/R Live

Memphis Express at Orlando Apollos (-15.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Sunday, Feb. 24

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends (+6.5), 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet (+2.5), 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network