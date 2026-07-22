3M Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Max Homa in best bets at TPC Twin Cities

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, will look to earn his first win since Jan. 25 when he takes part in this week's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. He has finished second four times this season and third twice. He has 10 top-five finishes as well as been in the top-25 15 times. Among his top competition will be the event's defending champion in Kurt Kitayama, who won last year's event by one stroke over Sam Stevens.
The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,431-yard course. Scheffler is the +260 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Others expected to contend include Kitayama (+2500), Maverick McNealy (+2700), Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) and Tom Kim (+3000). Before making any 2026 3M Open picks, you need to see the 2026 3M Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 51-46-7 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 3M Open and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 3M Open expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 3M Open predictions: He's fading Max Homa, who is 55-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.
"Homa actually tickled my fancy initially this week but then I saw the price and I don't believe it is justified. He hasn't won on Tour in three years and yes, he is starting to come around into form – finally – but it seems after a couple of good rounds, he cannot maintain it for four days. He ranks 107th on Tour for Driving Accuracy and while he does have length, he may often be finding himself in the rough and possibly in the water.
"The putter remains a weapon for Homa but he ranks 120th on Tour for SG: Approach and 104th for Greens in Regulation. He was runner-up a few weeks ago at the John Deere Classic, one of our correlated courses, but he also went off at a much higher price – and that was against a weaker field that did not have Scottie Scheffler in it. I don't necessarily expect him to be awful this week but we are buying high on a guy that I feel still hasn't regained his old form." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 3M Open picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a longshot of around 90-1 whose "good with the driver." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 3M Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA 3M Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA 3M Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 PGA 3M Open odds, favorites
See 3M Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +260
Kurt Kitayama +2500
Maverick McNealy +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Tom Kim +3000
Keith Mitchell +3300
Jackson Koivun +3500
Pierceson Coody +4000
Corey Conners +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Jordan Smith +4000
Ben James +4500
Jackson Suber +4500
Doug Ghim +4500
Sungjae Im +5000
Mac Meissner +5000
Sam Stevens +5500
Max Homa +5500
Johnny Keefer +6000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500
Michael Brennan +6500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Ben Kohles +6500
Casey Jarvis +6500
Tony Finau +6500
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Brian Harman +7000
Beau Hossler +8000
Michael Kim +8000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000
Max McGreevy +8000
Jason Day +8000
William Mouw +8000
Zac Blair +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Kevin Yu +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Thorbjørn Olesen +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Keita Nakajima +10000
Andrew Putnam +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Richard Hoey +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
John Parry +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Rasmus Højgaard +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Haotong Li +10000
Zach Bauchou +10000
Steven Fisk +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Preston Stout +10000
Matti Schmid +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Austin Smotherman +12500
Zecheng Dou +12500
Kristoffer Ventura +12500
Kevin Roy +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Chris Kirk +15000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Brandt Snedeker +17500
Luke Clanton +17500
Karl Vilips +17500
Gordon Sargent +17500
Takumi Kanaya +17500
Aaron Wise +17500
A.J. Ewart +17500
Patrick Fishburn +17500
Matthieu Pavon +17500
David Lipsky +17500
Joel Dahmen +17500
Ryder Cowan +17500
Adam Hadwin +22500
Pontus Nyholm +22500
Brice Garnett +22500
Chad Ramey +22500
Davis Chatfield +22500
Erik van Rooyen +22500
Hayden Springer +22500
Neal Shipley +22500
David Skinns +22500
Cameron Champ +22500
Nick Dunlap +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Chandler Phillips +25000
Trace Crowe +25000
Paul Peterson +25000
Adam Svensson +35000
Lanto Griffin +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Vince Whaley +35000
Stefano Mazzoli +35000
Joe Highsmith +35000
John VanDerLaan +35000
Chandler Blanchet +35000
Will Gordon +50000
Dylan Wu +50000
Jimmy Stanger +50000
Luke List +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Ben Silverman +50000
Hank Lebioda +50000
Kensei Hirata +50000
Alejandro Tosti +50000
Tyler Duncan +50000
Nicholas Lindheim +75000
Nick Hardy +75000
Peter Malnati +75000
Jeffrey Kang +75000
Cam Davis +75000
Kevin Streelman +75000
Fabián Gómez +75000
Troy Merritt +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Marcelo Rozo +100000
Ben Martin +100000
Muzzy Donohue +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Davis Riley +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Jeremy Paul +100000
Christo Lamprecht +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Sihan Sandhu +100000
Thomas Campbell +100000
Danny Walker +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
Ryan Brehm +100000
Jeevan Sihota +100000
Brannon Fahrny +100000
Griffin Wood +100000
Cooper Schultz +100000