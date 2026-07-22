3M Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Max Homa in best bets at TPC Twin Cities

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, will look to earn his first win since Jan. 25 when he takes part in this week's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. He has finished second four times this season and third twice. He has 10 top-five finishes as well as been in the top-25 15 times. Among his top competition will be the event's defending champion in Kurt Kitayama, who won last year's event by one stroke over Sam Stevens.

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,431-yard course. Scheffler is the +260 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. Others expected to contend include Kitayama (+2500), Maverick McNealy (+2700), Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) and Tom Kim (+3000). Before making any 2026 3M Open picks, you need to see the 2026 3M Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 51-46-7 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 3M Open and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 3M Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 3M Open predictions: He's fading Max Homa, who is 55-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright and head-to-head bets.

"Homa actually tickled my fancy initially this week but then I saw the price and I don't believe it is justified. He hasn't won on Tour in three years and yes, he is starting to come around into form – finally – but it seems after a couple of good rounds, he cannot maintain it for four days. He ranks 107th on Tour for Driving Accuracy and while he does have length, he may often be finding himself in the rough and possibly in the water.

"The putter remains a weapon for Homa but he ranks 120th on Tour for SG: Approach and 104th for Greens in Regulation. He was runner-up a few weeks ago at the John Deere Classic, one of our correlated courses, but he also went off at a much higher price – and that was against a weaker field that did not have Scottie Scheffler in it. I don't necessarily expect him to be awful this week but we are buying high on a guy that I feel still hasn't regained his old form." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 3M Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a longshot of around 90-1 whose "good with the driver." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 3M Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 PGA 3M Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA 3M Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 PGA 3M Open odds, favorites

See 3M Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +260

Kurt Kitayama +2500

Maverick McNealy +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Tom Kim +3000

Keith Mitchell +3300

Jackson Koivun +3500

Pierceson Coody +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Jordan Smith +4000

Ben James +4500

Jackson Suber +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Mac Meissner +5000

Sam Stevens +5500

Max Homa +5500

Johnny Keefer +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500

Michael Brennan +6500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Ben Kohles +6500

Casey Jarvis +6500

Tony Finau +6500

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Max Greyserman +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Beau Hossler +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +8000

Max McGreevy +8000

Jason Day +8000

William Mouw +8000

Zac Blair +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Thorbjørn Olesen +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Keita Nakajima +10000

Andrew Putnam +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Richard Hoey +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

John Parry +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Rasmus Højgaard +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Zach Bauchou +10000

Steven Fisk +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Preston Stout +10000

Matti Schmid +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Austin Smotherman +12500

Zecheng Dou +12500

Kristoffer Ventura +12500

Kevin Roy +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Chris Kirk +15000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Brandt Snedeker +17500

Luke Clanton +17500

Karl Vilips +17500

Gordon Sargent +17500

Takumi Kanaya +17500

Aaron Wise +17500

A.J. Ewart +17500

Patrick Fishburn +17500

Matthieu Pavon +17500

David Lipsky +17500

Joel Dahmen +17500

Ryder Cowan +17500

Adam Hadwin +22500

Pontus Nyholm +22500

Brice Garnett +22500

Chad Ramey +22500

Davis Chatfield +22500

Erik van Rooyen +22500

Hayden Springer +22500

Neal Shipley +22500

David Skinns +22500

Cameron Champ +22500

Nick Dunlap +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Chandler Phillips +25000

Trace Crowe +25000

Paul Peterson +25000

Adam Svensson +35000

Lanto Griffin +35000

Harry Higgs +35000

Vince Whaley +35000

Stefano Mazzoli +35000

Joe Highsmith +35000

John VanDerLaan +35000

Chandler Blanchet +35000

Will Gordon +50000

Dylan Wu +50000

Jimmy Stanger +50000

Luke List +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Ben Silverman +50000

Hank Lebioda +50000

Kensei Hirata +50000

Alejandro Tosti +50000

Tyler Duncan +50000

Nicholas Lindheim +75000

Nick Hardy +75000

Peter Malnati +75000

Jeffrey Kang +75000

Cam Davis +75000

Kevin Streelman +75000

Fabián Gómez +75000

Troy Merritt +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Marcelo Rozo +100000

Ben Martin +100000

Muzzy Donohue +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Davis Riley +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Jeremy Paul +100000

Christo Lamprecht +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Sihan Sandhu +100000

Thomas Campbell +100000

Danny Walker +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

Ryan Brehm +100000

Jeevan Sihota +100000

Brannon Fahrny +100000

Griffin Wood +100000

Cooper Schultz +100000