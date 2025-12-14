There are just four NFL Sundays in the regular season, making today the ideal time to bet on NFL player props at your choice of the best DFS apps. Anticipated matchups for Week 15 include Chiefs vs. Chargers, Rams vs. Lions, Packers vs. Broncos and Bills vs. Patriots. The latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS gives you the choice of wagering on any NFL contest, not to mention other sports going on today, including eight NBA matchups and six NHL games. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Sunday, December 14

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for December 14

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

WR Courtland Sutton, Broncos, 4.5 receptions - Less

The Packers own the No. 5 total defense and the No. 7 pass defense as they'll visit Denver on Sunday. Sutton is averaging 4.3 receptions per game, as the Pack have kept the likes of Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DeVonta Smith under 4.5 receptions this season. Select it at Betr:

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., Commanders, 53.5 rushing + receiving yards - More

Rodriguez has leapfrogged Jacory Croskey-Merritt on Washington's depth chart, as the Commanders will visit the Giants on Sunday. The former has double-digit touches in three straight games, averaging 59.3 scrimmage yards over that span. He should get much more than that versus New York's 31st-ranked total defense. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB Kimani Vidal, Chargers, 26.5 rushing yards - More

Even with Omarion Hampton's return last week, Vidal still had 14 carries and produced 44 yards. The Chargers will visit the Chiefs on Sunday, and Kansas City has allowed 109.5 rushing yards over its last two games, after allowing just 66.5 rushing yards over its prior two games. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.