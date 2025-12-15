There are just three 'Monday Night Football' games left this season, making tonight's matchup one to target with NFL player props across your choice of the best DFS apps. It has the Steelers hosting the Dolphins, with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, D.K. Metcalf, De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle popular options with NFL prop bets. With the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS, you could also wager on other sports going on as there are five NHL games and over a dozen college basketball matchups. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Monday, December 15

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for December 15

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 0.5 interceptions - More

The Hawaiian-born quarterback is 0-8 all-time in his career when kickoff temperature is 40 degrees or below, and MNF has a forecast of 25 degrees at kickoff. Tagovailoa already leads the NFL with 14 picks this season, as the model has him throwing 0.98 interceptions on average. Select it at Betr:

WR Calvin Austin III, Steelers, 1.5 receptions - More

The wideout is averaging 2.5 receptions per game this season and 28.1 receiving yards per game. No team allows a higher completion percentage than Miami, so Aaron Rodgers should be able to find Austin for multiple receptions on Monday night. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

TE Darren Waller, Dolphins, 27.5 receiving yards - More

Pittsburgh's defense has been very unlike what many have come to expect from the franchise. The team ranks 27th in passing defense and will be without its best player in T.J. Watt (lung) on Monday. SportsLine's model forecasts Waller to have 42 receiving yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.