Christmas Day has long been associated with the NBA for sports fans, and there are five contests on the hardwood on the holiday. However, the NFL is also making its presence felt with a tripleheader. Thus, the best DFS apps offer loads of wagering opportunities on Christmas Day. So, whether you prefer the pigskin or the roundball, the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS incentives you to make either NFL player props, NBA predictions, or a combo of both. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Thursday, December 25

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for December 25

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

RB Javonte Williams, Cowboys, 83.5 rushing + receiving yards - More

Dallas takes on Washington on Christmas Day, and Williams had 116 rushing yards versus the Commanders earlier this year. Washington ranks 29th versus the run and has allowed 10 different running backs to have at least 20 receiving yards versus it this season. Select it at Betr:

TE T.J. Hockenson, Vikings, 25.5 receiving yards - More

Minnesota and Hockenson will face his former team in the Lions on Thursday. Detroit is allowing 54.1 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season and just gave up 56 yards to the position on Sunday versus Pittsburgh. That came a week after the Lions allowed 97 receiving yards to tight ends when they played the Rams in Week 15. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB RJ Harvey, Broncos, 52.5 rushing yards - Less

Denver faces Kansas City on Thursday, and the rookie was held in check with just 30 yards on 11 carries when he faced the Chiefs earlier this year. The Chiefs have the No. 8 run defense, and Harvey is coming off just seven carries on Sunday. He's projected to have 42 rushing yards on Christmas Day. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.