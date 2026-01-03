Saturday marks the beginning of the end of the NFL regular season, with a pair of Week 18 matchups. The best DFS apps have wagers available for Panthers vs. Buccaneers and 49ers vs. Seahawks as playoff berths and seedings will be determined. With the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS, you can make NFL player props on these pair of games, or you can look ahead as well. Sunday has the remaining 14 NFL matchups, highlighted by Ravens vs. Steelers to determine the AFC North champion. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Saturday, January 3

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for NFL Week 18

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - More

Mayfield is coming off a two-touchdown game, which is his second such outing over his last three starts. He has 11 passing touchdowns over his last six home games, as the Bucs will host the Panthers on Saturday. Mayfield is projected to have 1.90 passing touchdowns on average. Select it at Betr:

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks, 47.5 rushing yards - More

Walker is averaging 58.1 rushing yards this season, including a 100-yard game two weeks ago, then followed up by a 51-yard outing. Meanwhile, the depleted 49ers defense has allowed at least 110 rushing yards in three of its last four games. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers, 29.5 receiving yards - Less

With DK Metcalf suspended, Baltimore can devote more of its attention to other Steelers' pass catchers, including Gainwell out of the backfield. With no Metcalf last week, Gainwell had just 12 receiving yards, which was his fewest in seven weeks. Even with Metcalf on the field when these teams played earlier this season, Gainwell still failed to reach 29.5 receiving yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.