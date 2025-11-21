Friday's sports slate has something for everyone to make predictions on across the best DFS apps. There's NBA Cup group play, 10 ranked college basketball teams in action, two FBS contests and four NHL matchups. One could utilize the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS to also look ahead and make NFL player props for this Sunday's slate, which includes Chiefs vs. Colts, Cowboys vs. Eagles and Rams vs. Bucs. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Friday, November 21

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for November 21

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

G Derrick White, Celtics, 17.5 points - More

The Celtics take on the Nets, who allow the highest field goal percentage in the NBA and the second-highest three-point percentage. White is launching 8.7 three-pointers per game, which ranks as the 10th-most in the league, while he's averaging 19.2 points over his last five games. The model forecasts White to have 20.7 points on average. Select it at Betr:

QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys, 227.5 passing yards - More

Prescott has had at least 250 passing yards in four of his last five games, and he's gone over 227.5 passing yards in eight of 10 games this season. Philadelphia has a league average passing defense, ranking 15th, but it just allowed its third-most passing yards of the year last week to Detroit. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts, 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs - More

Averaging 1.7 touchdowns per game, Taylor is on pace to finish with 29 scores, which would be the second-most in a single-season in NFL history. He has more games with three touchdowns (five) than he has with zero touchdowns (three). The model projects him to have 0.65 rushing scores and 0.15 receiving scores, for a total projection of 0.80 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 3.5x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.