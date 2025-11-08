The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses. College football and basketball share the spotlight on Saturday with the top football matchups being BYU vs. Texas Tech, Texas A&M vs. Missouri and Oregon vs. Iowa. Alabama vs. St. John's, Arkansas vs. Michigan State and Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma are among the top college basketball matchups. NFL Week 10 also continues on Sunday, so there are plenty of upcoming opportunities to make prop picks on Boom Fantasy, one of the best DFS apps on the market. Click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Saturday, Nov. 8

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best Boom Fantasy picks for NFL Week 10

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

Jared Goff, Lions, 252.5 passing yards - Lower (1.76x)

Goff has failed to reach his passing yardage line in six of his last 10 games. The Detroit an 8-point favorite against Washington on Sunday, the Lions might lean more on the run game, especially late. SportsLine's model projects just 198 passing yards for Goff. Pick it at Boom:

JJ McCarthy, Vikings, 19.5 completions - Lower (1.7x)

McCarthy hasn't completed more than 15 passes in any game this year. SportsLine's model is projecting that he'll complete 12.4 passes against the Ravens on Sunday. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Jordan Love, Packers, 233.5 passing yards - Higher (1.78x)

Love has cleared his passing total in four of his past five games. The model projects that he'll throw for 280 yards in what should be a competitive game against the Eagles on Monday. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of around 5.3x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy.