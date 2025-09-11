The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses. The Week 2 NFL schedule has arrived with an intriguing 'Thursday Night Football' matchup between the Packers and Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET as Jayden Daniels leads Washington against Micah Parsons and the Packers. Week 3 in college football also begins with NC State vs. Wake Forest at 7:30 p.m. ET. Before making prop picks for any of the action, click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Thursday, September 11

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best Boom Fantasy picks for Thursday, Sept. 11

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

Jayden Daniels, Commanders, 225.5 passing yards - Higher (1.79x)

SportsLine's model projects Daniels to pass for 270.6 yards against the Packers on Thursday and rates this as a 4.5-star prop pick. Pick it at Boom:

Jordan Love, Packers, 229.5 passing yards - Lower (1.76x)

Love has fallen short of his passing yardage total in five straight games dating back to last season. He threw for just 166 yards in the opener, and SportsLine's model has him projected to fall short of 200 again on Thursday against the Commanders, making 'lower' the value play. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Terry McLaurin, Commanders, 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs - Higher (2.27x)

McLaurin scored in eight of his last nine games in 2024, and with Deebo Samuel now holding the defense's attention, that opens a path for McLaurin to find the end zone in Week 2 against the Packers. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.1x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.