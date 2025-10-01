Wednesday will see MLB playoff action end in Los Angeles with Game 2 of Dodgers vs. Reds, while the next day will see NFL Week 5 begin in L.A. with Rams vs. 49ers. This confluence of events makes it the opportune time to utilize the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. As one of the best DFS apps, you can make MLB predictions or NFL prop picks on DraftKings Pick6 for any of the postseason contests or Week 5 games, even those outside of Los Angeles. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Wednesday, October 1

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for October 1

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

RB Brian Robinson Jr., 49ers, 15.5 rushing yards - More

The former Washington starting RB has had consistent production in The Bay, posting at least 20 rushing yards in all four of his games with the Niners. With Christian McCaffrey leading the NFL with 100 touches -- and with this being a short week -- San Fran may opt to lean on its backup running back a bit more. SportsLine's model projects Robinson to have 22 rushing yards. Select it at Pick6:

RB Kyren Williams, Rams, 68.5 rushing yards - More

Williams has rushed for 77 yards and 94 yards over the last two weeks, as he's averaging 75.8 yards on the ground on the season. He had at least 89 rushing yards in both matchups versus the Niners last season, and San Fran is coming off a game in which it allowed Travis Etienne to rush for 124 yards. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

WR Puka Nacua, Rams, 95.5 receiving yards - Less

Nacua leads the NFL in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (503), but the Niners have one of the league's best pass defenses. San Fran ranks sixth against the pass as no wideout has had more than 54 yards against the team over the last three weeks. For the season, the Niners are giving up just 117 receiving yards per game to all of an opponent's wideouts. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 6x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.