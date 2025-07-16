The Fever won their third game in a row on Tuesday night, tying a season-best streak after edging the Sun 85-77. But it came at a cost, as Caitlin Clark suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter, and her status is in question for Wednesday's matchup against the Liberty at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're interested in WNBA betting or WNBA player props, make sure to check out what WNBA experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say about Wednesday's Fever vs. Liberty matchup before making your bets.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Liberty picks for Wednesday, July 16:

Fever +10.5 (-110)

Over 164 (-110)

Fever +10.5

Caitlin Clark reaggravated her groin injury late in Tuesday's game against the Sun, so she is unlikely to suit up in this one. Even if she is okay, it wouldn't make sense for Indiana to push it given the back-to-back situation and the upcoming All-Star break.

This line is treating Clark as worth at least two full possessions to the spread, if not a little more. At her best, she's as dynamic as they come, but even then she's probably not quite worth that much. This season, she's been worth significantly less as she continues to struggle with shooting woes. Buy low on the Fever as the sportsbooks overreact to Clark's absence.

Fever/Liberty Over 164

While Clark is undoubtedly worth much more to the total than to the spread, this is another line that has moved too far in reaction to Clark's injury. New York's main struggle without Jonquel Jones has been their defense, as Jones' rim protection and rebounding on that end is such a key for them.

The Liberty are also the fastest paced team in the league, and the Fever won't mind playing that style of a game with or without Clark on the floor. We're getting a good number because of the injury report, so take advantage and ride the over in this game.