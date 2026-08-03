MLB predictions, odds, picks for Monday, Aug. 3: This 3-way parlay returns over +500

A limited eight-game MLB schedule is set for trade deadline day on Monday, including an intriguing National League matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago at 8:05 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Nationals vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Brewers and Padres vs. Diamondbacks. Arizona is the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) over the Padres per the latest MLB odds as these two National League West wild card contenders open a four-game set. The Phillies (-155) are also favored versus the Nationals, with the Dodgers (-122) road favorites vs. the Cubs.

Your Monday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups and players possibly being pulled from lineups as the deadline approaches. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Monday, Aug. 3

After simulating every Monday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 11.5 combined runs in Rays vs. Rockies. The Under has hit in two of the past three games between the teams. The Under is also 7-4 when the line is over 9.0 runs in Tampa Bay games. Left-hander Ian Seymour (7-3, 4.37 ERA) has been on a roll of late. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in four of his past five appearances.

The Rockies will counter with right-hander Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54 ERA, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last five starts. In a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 7, he pitched six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts. The Under has hit 48% of the time for Colorado when the total is 9 or more. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Monday, Aug. 3

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay to over +500. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Monday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.