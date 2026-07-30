MLB predictions, odds, picks for Thursday, July 30: This 3-way parlay returns nearly +500

A limited 10-game Major League Baseball schedule is set for Thursday, including an intriguing interleague matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Marlins vs. Mets, Nationals vs. Braves and Giants vs. Padres. Atlanta is the -147 favorite (risk $147 to win $100) over the Nationals per the latest MLB odds as these two NL East contenders open a three-game set. The Mets (-131) are also favored versus Miami, with the Padres (-131) home favorites vs. the Giants.

Your Thursday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a full day of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on the best betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, July 30

After simulating every Thursday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Under 8.5 combined runs in Giants vs. Padres. The Under has hit in five of the past 10 matchups between the teams, including one push. The Under is 11-9 when left-hander Robbie Ray starts for the Giants. Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA) has pitched in 21 games, including 20 starts. He has allowed 97 hits and 41 earned runs in 116.2 innings of work.

The Padres will counter with right-hander German Marquez (4-2, 5.17 ERA, who has allowed 50 hits, 27 earned runs and 22 walks, while striking out 34 in 47 innings of work. The Under has hit 60% of the time for San Diego when the total is 8 or 8.5, while it has hit 64% of the time for the Giants when the O/U is 8 or 8.5. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

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How to make MLB predictions for Thursday, July 30

The model also has locked in two must-see picks that push this parlay to nearly +500. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.