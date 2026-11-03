One glance at the Week 9 NFL odds shows that the league loaded up on cross-conference matchups which are, in theory, also potential Super Bowl previews. Bills vs. Vikings (+2.5), Patriots vs. Packers (+3) and Broncos vs. Panthers (+3) all take place, while another will occur over in Spain. The Bengals take on the Falcons in Madrid, which has Cincy favored by 3.5 points per the Week 9 NFL spreads after Atlanta became the first team to get shutout this season in a 16-0 Sunday loss to Tampa. With just two teams having byes, as opposed to four in each of the last three weeks, there's one extra game available to make NFL bets on. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Several contests have NFL lines of at least a touchdown, including Chiefs vs. Jets (+9.5), 49ers vs. Raiders (+9.5) and Seahawks vs. Cardinals (+11.5). If seeking to make Week 9 NFL picks on a high total, then Cowboys vs. Colts (52.5) offers the highest O/U and is one of three contests with a total that clears 50 points. All of the updated Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 9 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Commanders (+5.5, 48) cover at home versus the Rams almost 60% of the time. Washington is 3-1 ATS in games Jayden Daniels has started and finished, and the Commanders quietly top the NFL in turnover differential at plus-seven. They're averaging over 140 rushing yards in Daniels' starts, and the Rams were gashed for 234 yards on the ground when they faced a mobile quarterback in Josh Allen and the Bills in a Week 5 loss. Los Angeles is just 1-3 versus the spread over its last four games in the Eastern Time Zone as this game is projected to be decided by less than a field goal. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: the the Chiefs (-9.5, 46.5) cover versus the Jets at 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City has covered in both games as favorites of over a touchdown this season, and it is 4-1 ATS over the last five such instances. Meanwhile, the Jets are 2-4 ATS over their last six games when they were underdogs of over a touchdown. Kansas City's No. 5 scoring defense should have little issues against New York's No. 25 scoring offense. The Jets are projected to be held to just 3.8 yards per carry, with Geno Smith failing to reach 200 yards through the air. That won't be enough to stay within this number as Kansas City is forecasted to cover in over 50% of simulations, with the Over hitting nearly 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 9 NFL schedule and just revealed four A-rated spread picks, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 9 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 9 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 9 NFL picks at SportsLine