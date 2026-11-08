Bengals vs. Falcons live updates: Joe Burrow and Michael Penix square off in Madrid

The ninth Sunday of the NFL regular season begins with a trip to Spain for a compelling showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati (5-2) arrived at Madrid with a three-game winning streak. The Bengals are receiving an MVP-caliber season from quarterback Joe Burrow, who leads the NFL in touchdown passes (20) and completion percentage (73%). Burrow continues to have the luxury of having the NFL's best receiving duo at his disposal in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Together, the duo has combined to catch 86 passes for 1,288 yards and 10 touchdowns entering Sunday's game.

Atlanta (3-5) is coming off a 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers, which made them the first team since 1974 to lose a game in which the opposing quarterback did not complete a pass. While it's been a disappointing season so far, the Falcons have continued to receive stellar play from All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, who currently leads the NFL with 780 yards on the ground.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Bengals vs. Falcons live