The San Francisco 49ers look to move to 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in the conference when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC matchup on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers enter as 4.5-point favorites despite being bitten hard by the injury bug. Running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) are both on the mend and are expected to play. In another key game involving NFC West teams, the Rams take on the Cardinals (+7.5) as Los Angeles looks to stay in the hunt for the division crown. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of other intriguing matchups in Week 10, including several divisional matchups. Among them include Bills vs. Jets (+7), Panthers vs. Saints (-1.5), Jaguars vs. Titans (+10), Vikings vs. Packers (-3.5) and Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5) on 'Sunday Night Football.' The Chargers are seeking to end an 11-game losing streak dating back to last season when they battle the Ravens (-5.5) on 'Monday Night Football.' Before locking in any Week 10 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 10 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of over +2000. You can only see the model's Week 10 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 10 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 40.5 in the Dolphins vs. Colts matchup, hitting in 77% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Over has hit in three of the past four Miami games, and in six of the last 10 Indianapolis matchups. The Colts defense is ranked 30th in the league, allowing 27.7 points per game. The Dolphins' defense has given up 25 points per game, which is No. 22.

Quarterback Malik Willis powers the Miami attack. In eight starts, he has completed 58.2% of his passes for 1,396 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off six times. Running back Ollie Gordon II leads the Dolphins' rushing attack. He has carried 107 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts, meanwhile, are paced by quarterback Daniel Jones, who has started nine games. He has completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,722 yards and six touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is his top target. In eight games, he has 40 receptions for 351 yards and one touchdown. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing multiple spread picks that hit well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 10 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 10 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for a shot at an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 10 NFL best bets from a model on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks, and find out.