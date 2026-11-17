A limited number of divisional matchups highlight Week 11 with six teams on their bye -- the Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots and Seahawks. Among the divisional matches on Sunday include Dolphins vs. Bills (-16.5) and Raiders vs. Broncos (-10). There are a number of intriguing intraconference matchups. They include Saints vs. Bears (-11.5), Buccaneers vs. Lions (-6.5), Jets vs. Chargers (-3) and Vikings vs. 49ers (-3) at Mexico City on 'Sunday Night Football.' Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 11 also features an interconference matchup on 'Monday Night Football.' That's when the visiting Cincinnati Bengals take on the Washington Commanders (+6.5). Cincinnati leads the AFC North with a 7-2 record, while Washington entered the weekend third in the NFC East at 3-5-1. Before making any Week 11 NFL picks or NFL score predictions on those games or others, you need to see the NFL against the spread, over/under and money line predictions powered by the self-learning SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each game. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each team's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines at NFL betting sites, and has hit thousands of 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of the 2023 season.

For Week 11, SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL odds and provided NFL betting picks for every game. You can only see the AI predictions for the Week 11 NFL schedule here.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Week 11 NFL AI picks

After analyzing every game in Week 11, SportsLine AI is projecting a 28-17 win by the Bills over the Dolphins. The Bills, who placed second in the AFC East a year ago, lead the division this year. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are 1-8 on the year and are fourth in the division. The Dolphins are on a three-game losing streak. The Bills have won each of the last 10 meetings with Miami at Buffalo, including a 10-point win in 2025. The Dolphins won the last meeting, a 30-13 triumph in Miami on Nov. 9, 2025.

The Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP. In a 31-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 10, he completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed for two scores. In 17 games last season, Allen completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was intercepted 10 times.

The Dolphins will be led by backup quarterback Kyle McCord. He made his first start last week when starting quarterback Malik Willis was placed on injured reserve with a groin/core injury. In a 24-22 loss to Indianapolis, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards. He also rushed twice for four yards and one touchdown.

SportsLine AI is going Under (46.5) and likes the Dolphins (+16.5) as the better value for ATS picks. See its other Week 11 football predictions and football picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 11 NFL picks

In addition, SportsLine AI has generated several A+ picks that you needed to see. You need to see the AI's NFL picks before making any Week 11 NFL bets of your own. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins and covers each Week 11 NFL game, and which A+ picks should you target now? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL picks against the spread, over-under and on the money line, all from the SportsLine AI that has nailed more than 2,000 highly-rated picks since the start of the 2023 season.