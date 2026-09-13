A season of redemption opens Sunday when Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Daniel Jones' Colts collide at Lucas Oil Stadium in an NFL Week 1 matchup. Both clubs staggered through 8-9 years and missed the AFC playoffs. The game is on CBS and Paramount+ and now the Ravens have a new coach and the Colts get their quarterback back. Jesse Minter's first game as Baltimore's head coach guides Jackson and Derrick Henry vs. Jones, back from a torn Achilles, and Jonathan Taylor. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Colts odds, while the over/under is 48.5 points. The Ravens are at -172 on the money line. Before making any Colts vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see the Ravens vs. Colts predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Colts. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Colts vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Colts spread Ravens -3.5 Ravens vs. Colts over/under 48.5 points Ravens vs. Colts money line Ravens -172, Colts +148 Ravens vs. Colts picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Colts streaming Paramount+

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Top Ravens vs. Colts predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Ravens vs. Colts, the model is going Over 47.5 combined points at betting apps. These teams combined to average 52.3 ppg last season, but the Colts before Jones' season-ending injury averaged over 30 ppg. The Ravens last year scored 40, 41 and 30 points in their opening three games.

The projection model has Jones throwing for 211 yards, while the Ravens' bruising back Henry gains 97 yards on the ground. SportsLine's model projects 49 combined points between the Colts and Ravens. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Colts picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Ravens vs. Colts, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Colts spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 53-37 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.