The Ravens' Zay Flowers may have had more receiving yards (143), and the Commanders' Deebo Samuel may have had more receptions (14), but arguably no receiver in the NFL had a better receiving profile in Week 1 than the Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Consider: Last week, the third year wideout out of Ohio State had nine receptions for 124 yards against the 49ers. More impressively, he led all receivers in the NFL in target share (59.09%), air yard share (90.36%), weighted opportunity rating (151.89%) and targets per route run (0.57). He also finished in the top 96% percentile in yards per route run (5.39), first read targets per route (35%) and splash zone targets per route (13.0%).

He also had 82.7% of the team's receiving yards, the most in a game in the history of the franchise.

"These numbers are not sustainable, but even if they were sliced in half, Smith-Njigba would still be in elite company," says Alex Selesnick, player prop expert for SportsLine.

Smith-Njigba's Week 1 performance is only one reason why Selesnick, who is up $2,441 on all prop picks since 2021, has made Smith-Njigba Over 5.5 total receptions (-114) against the Steelers one of his five best player prop bets for NFL's Week 2.

The Seahawks receiver entered the 2025 season positioned to have a big year. After he led the team in catches (100), receiving yards (1,130) and receiving touchdowns (six) last season, the team parted ways with its No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, respectively. Those two combined for 115 catches for 1,592 yards and seven catches last year. They were replaced by Cooper Kupp, who hasn't played a full season since 2021, and rookie Tory Horton, who was drafted in the fifth round out of Colorado State.

In the season opener, Kupp managed just two catches for 15 yards, while Horton didn't make a catch despite a 54% snap share.

"We have threats all around the field," Smith-Njigba said earlier this week. "So the more we can use everybody, the tougher we're going to be. We know that, and we're going to get more opportunities for those guys to do their things."

On Sunday, Smith-Njigba will face a Pittsburgh defense that allowed Justin Fields to complete 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown while not registering a sack. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.