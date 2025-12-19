Week 16 of the NFL schedule continues with a pair of games on Saturday. One of those is an NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Jordan Love and the Packers face Caleb Williams and the Bears, and this, along with the Eagles vs. the Commanders and upcoming NBA, College Football Playoff action, college basketball and more, can be played on the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, December 19

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 16

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.86x)

Williams has thrown for fewer than two touchdowns in eight games this season, including three of the last six games. The SportsLine model projects 1.3 passing touchdowns, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers, 3.5 receptions - Higher (1.06x)

Reed is back after suffering early-season injuries. In last week's 34-26 loss to the Denver Broncos, he caught five passes for 55 yards. He had four catches for 31 yards against the Bears on Dec. 7.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, 60.5 receiving yards - Lower (0.85x)

Brown has gone under 60 yards receiving in seven games this season. Last week in a 31-0 win over Las Vegas, he caught two passes for 41 yards and a score. The model is projecting 46.7 receiving yards, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.88x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate.

