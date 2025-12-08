'Monday Night Football' will feature the Philadelphia Eagles against the Los Angeles Chargers, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The game will feature Jalen Hurts and the Eagles against Justin Herbert (questionable, hand) and the Chargers, and can be played on the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, December 8

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 14

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.73x)

Hurts has failed to throw two or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games. The SportsLine model projects 0.9 touchdowns and has a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.03x)

Herbert has thrown for two or more touchdowns in five of their last seven games. He had two in last week's 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The SportsLine model projects 1.5 passing touchdowns, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles, 3.5 receptions - Lower (0.84x)

Goedert. The model projects two receptions, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.97x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).