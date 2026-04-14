Two NBA Play-In games, nine NHL and 15 Major League Baseball matchups highlight Tuesday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games includes an interleague matchup between 2025 playoff teams when the Toronto Blue Jays battle the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, April 14

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, April 14

OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Schwarber has been on fire of late. Over the past five games, he is 5-for-17 with one double, one homer and three RBI. The SportsLine model projects Schwarber to register 1.92 total bases against the Cubs. Pick it at Underdog:

3B Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, 0.5 runs scored - Higher (1.03x)

De La Cruz has scored at least one run in four of the Reds' last five games. He was 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Angels. The SportsLine model projects De La Cruz to register 0.62 runs scored against the Giants. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers, 6.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.81x)

Misiorowski has struck out no fewer than seven batters in each of his first three starts this season. In Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Boston, he pitched 5.1 innings, striking out 10. The SportsLine model projects Misiorowski will register 6.9 strikeouts against the Blue Jays. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.58x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).