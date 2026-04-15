Wednesday's sports schedule features six NHL, two NBA Play-In and 15 Major League Baseball games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games includes an interleague matchup between 2025 playoff teams when the Seattle Mariners battle the San Diego Padres, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, April 15

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, April 15

OF Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x)

Schwarber has been red hot. He has gone over his bases market in 8 of his last 10 home games and facing a top-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Schwarber to register 1.9 total bases against the Cubs, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

P Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.86x)

Lugo has gone over his pitcher strikeouts market in 6 of his last 7 games when playing against a top-third defense on the road. The SportsLine model projects Lugo to register 5 strikeouts against the Tigers. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Reynolds has been dominant of late. He has hits in each of his last five games, going 8-for-20 with one triple, one home run and seven RBI during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Reynolds to record 1.86 total bases against the Nationals. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.16x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).