Six NHL and 10 Major League Baseball games highlight Thursday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games includes an interleague matchup between the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, teams that made the 2025 postseason, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, April 16

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, April 16

P Shane Baz, Baltimore Orioles, 5.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.8x)

Baz has struck out five or fewer batters in all three of his starts this season. In his last outing, a 6-3 loss to the Giants, he pitched five innings, striking out just four batters. The SportsLine model projects Baz to strike out 5.3 batters. Pick it at Underdog:

2B Daniel Schneemann, Cleveland Guardians, 0.5 hits - Lower (1.05x)

Schneemann is a .214 career hitter, batting .206 in 131 games last season, and .218 in 73 games in 2024. The SportsLine model projects Schneemann to register 0.4 hits, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles, 0.5 runs scored - Higher (1.06x)

Henderson has scored 14 runs this season, including runs in four of his past six games. The SportsLine model projects Henderson to score 0.59 runs against the Guardians. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.78x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).