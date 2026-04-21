Tuesday's sports schedule features a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games as well as four NHL playoff and three NBA playoff matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games includes a Western Conference Game 2 matchup between the fifth-seeded Houston Rockets and fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, April 21

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, April 21

P Simeon Woods Richardson, Minnesota Twins, 4.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.85x)

Woods Richardson has struck out four or fewer batters in all four of his starts this season. The SportsLine model projects Woods Richardson to strike out 4.1 Mets batters. Pick it at Underdog:

LF Andrew Benintendi, Chicago White Sox, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Benintendi is 5-for-21 with two doubles, one triple and one homer over the past five games. He also has walked once. The SportsLine model projects Benintendi to register 1.92 total bases. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.04x)

Lindor has gone over his bases market in six of his last nine games against a team with a .500 record. The SportsLine model projects Lindor to register 1.8 total bases against the Twins, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.71x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).