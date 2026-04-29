Wednesday's sports schedule features a full 15-game slate of Major League Baseball games as well as three NHL playoff and three NBA playoff matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NBA Eastern Conference first-round matchup between the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic and top-seeded Detroit Pistons, as Orlando looks to secure the series in five games, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, April 29

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, April 29

PF Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons, 16.5 points - Lower (0.88x)

Harris has gone under his points market in seven of his last 11 home games against an opponent with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Harris to score 15 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

PF Eric Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers, 3.5 assists - Higher (1.06x)

Mobley has gone over his assists line in eight of his last 10 games. The SportsLine model projects Mobley to dish out 3.6 assists, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets, 9.5 rebounds - Higher (1.04x)

Sengun has registered 10 or more rebounds in two of the past three games against Los Angeles. The SportsLine model projects Sengun to grab 9.7 rebounds against the Lakers, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.3x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).