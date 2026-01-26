Seven NBA and five NHL games highlight Monday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Steph Curry and the Warriors meet Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves in the second of back-to-back meetings, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. Also on Monday's slate are two AP top-25 college basketball games, and more. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, Jan. 26

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Monday, January 26

SF LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers, 6.5 rebounds - Higher (1.04x)

James has grabbed seven or more rebounds in five of the last seven games. In Saturday's 116-110 win at Dallas, he registered eight rebounds. The SportsLine Model projects 6.9 rebounds by James, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

F Draymond Green, Golden State Warriora, 9.5 points - Lower (0.95x)

Green is averaging 8.7 points in 38 games, all starts. Over the last 10 games, he is averaging 9.1 points in 26.6 minutes. Green has scored six or fewer points in each of the last three games, including two in a 111-85 win at Minnesota on Sunday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets, 9.5 rebounds - Higher (1.08x)

Sengun has grabbed 13 or more rebounds in three of the last six games. He grabbed 16 boards in his last matchup against Memphis. The SportsLine Model projects 10.2 rebounds, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.72x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).