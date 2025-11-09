Sunday features 12 games, and NFL Week 10 finishes with one 'Monday Night Football' matchup, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among Sunday's featured games include an NFC West clash between the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) and San Francisco 49ers (6-3) and can be played on the best DFS apps as the Rams look to avenge an early-season loss to San Francisco. There are also seven NBA and eight NHL games on Sunday, as well as several men's college basketball games. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $100 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 10

RB Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers, 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns - Lower (1.06x)

Dowdle has been dominant of late, but is having a hard time finding the end zone. He has rushed for over 100 yards in three of the past five games. Despite that production, he has been held to no touchdowns in two of the past three games. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, 2.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.73x)

Goff has been productive, but has gone under his touchdowns market in four of his past five games. He threw for two touchdowns in last week's 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The SportsLine model projects 1.5 touchdown passes, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.8x)

Darnold has been on a roll and has gone over 1.5 passing touchdowns the past four games. In a 38-14 win at Washington last week, he threw for four touchdowns. The model projects 1.9 touchdown passes. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 3.89x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

