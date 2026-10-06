The Week 5 NFL schedule has just one game featuring teams over .500 versus one another. Seahawks vs. 49ers has Seattle favored by 3 points at home, per the Week 5 NFL odds, while there's a litany of matchups pitting teams without winning records against each other. Chief among them is Texans vs. Titans (+6.5) as both squads are winless. Others include Steelers vs. Colts (+2.5) and Bengals vs. Dolphins (+7) as Miami is, again, the biggest Sunday underdog according to the latest Week 5 NFL lines. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Colts vs. Steelers has a rather slim NFL spread, considering that Indy is coming off a trip from London, while Pittsburgh is coming off a Thursday game and mini-bye. Speaking of byes, this is the first slate of games with them, and without 16 games to make Week 5 NFL predictions on, you can devote more time, effort and bets on a smaller register of matchups. All of the updated Week 5 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 5 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 5 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 5 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 5 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Vikings (-1.5, 42.5) cover versus the Saints in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. New Orleans will host, and being a home dog isn't a good thing for Saints backers. The team is just 1-5 ATS over its last six as a home underdog, and New Orleans coming off a short week won't help. The Vikings are quietly on a nine-game win streak dating back to last year and are 8-1 versus the line over this stretch. Minnesota's No. 1 scoring defense is projected to overwhelm New Orleans as the Vikings cover over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 5 NFL predictions: the Bengals (-7.5, 42.5) cover at the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET in well over 50% of simulations. Miami has scored exactly one touchdown in every game as it has the 32nd-ranked scoring offense. In its first full game without De'Von Achane in Week 4, the Dolphins set or tied season lows in points, total yards and first downs, while setting season highs in punts and penalties. Even if Miami manages to get to the redzone, they'll encounter a roadblock as the Bengals have the No. 3 redzone defense. On offense, Joe Burrow leads the No. 5 passing offense, and his 132.8 career passer rating versus Miami is his highest versus any team. The model also forecasts 47 total points, with the Over hitting almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 5 NFL schedule and just revealed three A-rated spread picks, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 5 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which three teams should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 5 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

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