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Jaguars vs. Eagles live updates: Philadelphia limps into London to face surging Jacksonville

Keep up with all the biggest developments as the Eagles and Jaguars kick off Sunday's action in London

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The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their two-week London tour this Sunday, as they will play the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off NFL Sunday in Week 5. The 3-1 Jags are coming off a victory in Cincinnati against Joe Burrow's Bengals, while the Eagles fell to 2-2 after blowing a 14-point lead to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter last Sunday.

It's been a rough week for the Eagles. Right tackle Lane Johnson decided to retire on Tuesday to focus on his mental health, and then Philly traded center/left guard Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. The Eagles will also be without running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core muscle) this week, as well as wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and starting center Drew Kendall (knee). 

As for the Jaguars, they are rolling. Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL with 32 total touchdowns over the last 12 regular-season games, dating back to last year, while the defense has gone an incredible 21 straight games without allowing an individual 75-yard rusher. They allowed just 17 combined rushing yards to the Bengals running backs last week. 

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this international matchup as it happens. 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London_
TV: NFL Networt | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Jaguars -7.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

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Jaguars break the seal with 51-yard Parker Washington TD!

 
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Jaguars punt after losing 8 yards

That's not the opening drive you want. Trevor Lawrence and Co. go backwards on the Jaguars' first possession of the game. After a fumble and a delay of game penalty, Jacksonville was faced with a second-and-40! They could not find a way to move the chains.

 
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The opening kickoff TD that was nullified by all the penalties

 
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Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ejected, just Eagles' latest loss

It's been a rough week for the Eagles. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is just their most recent loss. They are also without pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, RBs Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and starting center Drew Kendall. Right tackle Lane Johnson retired on Tuesday, and left guard/center Cam Jurgens was traded Wednesday. 

 
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Jaguars return opening kickoff for TD, but there are multiple flags, two players ejected

What a start to this game! Josh Cameron returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but offsetting penalties (illegal formation & holding) means we re-kick.

After the play, Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. and Eagles rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were EJECTED for a scuffle after the play. 

 
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Streak snapped!

Today, Jalen Hurts snapped a streak of 76 straight starts without being an underdog of 5+ pts (5th-longest QB streak in past 30 years)

Hurts has recorded an NFL-worst 4.7 yds/att over the past 2 games

Jalen Hurts This Season

          Week 1-2    Week 3-4

Comp pct     65%         54% <<

Pass YPG     233.5       123.0

Yds/att      7.5         4.7 <<

>> Worst in NFL in span

 
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Gambling trends

Eagles: 0-4 ATS, Over is 3-1

Jaguars: 3-1 ATS, Total is 2-2

PHI: 5-0 SU, 4-1 ATS in last 5 games vs Jaguars

PHI: 2-0 SU & ATS all-time in International games

JAX: 15th International game in franchise history (7-7 SU & ATS in previous 14 International games)

JAX: 11-1 SU & ATS in last 12 games

 
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Jaguars inactives

 
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Eagles inactives

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