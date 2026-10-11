Jaguars vs. Eagles live updates: Philadelphia limps into London to face surging Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin their two-week London tour this Sunday, as they will play the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off NFL Sunday in Week 5. The 3-1 Jags are coming off a victory in Cincinnati against Joe Burrow's Bengals, while the Eagles fell to 2-2 after blowing a 14-point lead to the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter last Sunday.

It's been a rough week for the Eagles. Right tackle Lane Johnson decided to retire on Tuesday to focus on his mental health, and then Philly traded center/left guard Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. The Eagles will also be without running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core muscle) this week, as well as wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and starting center Drew Kendall (knee).

As for the Jaguars, they are rolling. Trevor Lawrence leads the NFL with 32 total touchdowns over the last 12 regular-season games, dating back to last year, while the defense has gone an incredible 21 straight games without allowing an individual 75-yard rusher. They allowed just 17 combined rushing yards to the Bengals running backs last week.

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this international matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London_

TV: NFL Networt | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Jaguars -7.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)