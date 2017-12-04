Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively. Plus, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder appear to be on a collision course for a heavyweight title unification bout in 2018 after each scored impressive knockouts in their most recent bouts. Now, as the calendar year wraps up, we've only got a few big name fights left, but names are still impressive nonetheless.
Two of the best junior lightweights in the world are set to collide when Vasyl Lomachenko faces off with Guillermo Rigondeaux.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|Dec. 9
|New York, New York
|Vasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux
|Junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|Quebec, Canada
|Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. David Lemieux
|Middleweight title
|HBO
