Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux

Plus, Billy Joe Saunders is back in action this winter

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez having put on tremendous shows respectively. Plus, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder appear to be on a collision course for a heavyweight title unification bout in 2018 after each scored impressive knockouts in their most recent bouts. Now, as the calendar year wraps up, we've only got a few big name fights left, but names are still impressive nonetheless.

Two of the best junior lightweights in the world are set to collide when Vasyl Lomachenko faces off with Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMatchWeight class/titleNetwork
Dec. 9New York, New YorkVasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Guillermo RigondeauxJunior lightweight titleESPN
Dec. 16Quebec, CanadaBilly Joe Saunders (c) vs. David LemieuxMiddleweight titleHBO
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories