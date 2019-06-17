Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

Boxing continues to deliver in a big way for fans across the world in 2019 with big fights and huge names all competing so far in 2019. We started off with Manny Pacquiao scoring a decision win over Adrien Broner in January before seeing more welterweights take to the ring in huge showcase bouts. Errol Spence proved to be too much for Mikey Garcia, Terence Crawford dominated Amir Khan, Keith Thurman outlasted Josesito Lopez and Danny Garcia battered Adrian Granados. Now, the 147-pound division is set for some big business later this year.

In May, we saw Canelo Alvarez prove once again why he is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world with a decision win over Daniel Jacobs. If all goes according to plan, we could see the trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin later in 2019.

Plus, Deontay Wilder reminded us all why he is such a scary knockout artist with his first-round destruction of Dominic Breazeale. Then we got arguably one of the most improbable knockouts in heavyweight history with Andy Ruiz Jr. stepping in on short notice to finish off Anthony Joshua in the Brit's U.S. debut. Joshua says he plans to use his rematch clause later this year.

We still have plenty of business to look forward to this year, including Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring when he looks to capture the WBC welterweight crown against Keith Thurman.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.