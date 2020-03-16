Expected Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders fight postponed until summer, per report

After a lengthy wait to see when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez would return to the ring, fans will have to wait even longer to see the Mexican superstar's next fight go down. Alvarez was scheduled to face Billy Joe Saunders on May 2 in Las Vegas. However, with coronavirus concerns leading to restrictions on large gatherings, Boxing Scene reports that the fight has been pushed back until at least June, if not longer.

Saunders was Alvarez's choice for his first opponent since jumping to light heavyweight to score a knockout of Sergey Kovalev and win a world championship in a fourth weight division. The fight will be for Saunders' WBO super middleweight championship and Alvarez's secondary WBA belt. Alvarez is 11-0-1 since his lone career loss, a majority decision defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2013. While many fans wanted to see a third fight with Gennady Golovkin, the decision for the planned May clash came down to Saunders or Callum Smith.

Las Vegas hotels and casinos have been shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic has caused increased pressure from local, state and federal governments to limit large gatherings to slow the spread of the disease. MGM Resorts have been involved in those closures, with an inability to take reservations for the fight at their hotels for a fight at the MGM-owned T-Mobile Arena, shutting down the event seemed a near certainty.