In This Corner Podcast: Miletich explains how McGregor can win a boxing match

In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Rafe Bartholomew to preview Saturday's Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia fight. Plus, MMA legend Pat Miletich breaks down how he would train Conor McGregor to win a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz shares the details on his latest comeback.

