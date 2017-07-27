In This Corner Podcast: Miletich explains how McGregor can win a boxing match

Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz also joins the show to detail his latest comeback

In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Rafe Bartholomew to preview Saturday's Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia fight. Plus, MMA legend Pat Miletich breaks down how he would train Conor McGregor to win a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz shares the details on his latest comeback.

