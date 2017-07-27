In This Corner Podcast: Miletich explains how McGregor can win a boxing match
Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz also joins the show to detail his latest comeback
In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Rafe Bartholomew to preview Saturday's Adrien Broner-Mikey Garcia fight. Plus, MMA legend Pat Miletich breaks down how he would train Conor McGregor to win a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz shares the details on his latest comeback.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Time for Broner to put up or shut up
Still believing he's 'the next megastar in boxing,' Broner moved from his native Cincinnati...
-
Broner-Garcia: Prediction, preview, odds
The 140-pound showdown is set for Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York
-
Tyson: Money is going to 'kill' McGregor
The former heavyweight champion said McGregor 'took the biggest sucker rules' against Mone...
-
Conor McGregor infamous suit to be sold
David August is selling the suit for a limited time at a high cost
-
Updating boxing schedule for 2017
Plus, Mikey Garcia is set to square off with Adrien Broner
-
Horn wants Pacquiao in Australia again
The WBO welterweight champion has no time for critics after controversial first fight
Add a Comment