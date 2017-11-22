Sergey Kovalev says he's 'recharged' after two defeats entering Saturday's return

Exactly one year ago at this time, former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev was on top of the boxing world.

Unbeaten and just about the most feared puncher on the planet, Kovalev resided in the top three of most pound-for-pound lists as he entered his first bout with fellow unbeaten Andre Ward.

But the pair of defeats against Ward that followed left him bitter and demoralized. Sure, both losses had controversial elements to them -- from the disputed decision last November to Ward's low blow-fueled knockout in June -- but Kovalev was definitively outfought and out-thought in each one.

The immediate fallout saw a messy public divorce from trainer John David Jackson and a great deal of damage done to Kovalev's intimidating presence and reputation. Some accused him of mentally quitting in the rematch and, fueled by comments from Jackson, there was reason to speculate whether untamed bad habits (including drinking during camp) had cost him the biggest fights of his career because of how he faded in both.

As Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) sets for Saturday's return in a headlining role opposite Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs) at New York's Madison Square Garden Theater (HBO, 10 p.m. ET/PT), he has three words to describe his demeanor: "I am recharged."

Immediately after his loss to Ward in their rematch, Kovalev retreated to his native Russia for the summer and barely kept in contact with his manager or promoter. It was a time of deep reflection and, admittedly, heavy drinking.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Kovalev revealed for the first time that the fuel for his recharged comeback came in the form of a near-death accident when he crashed his 1996 Mercedes S-Class into a forest of birch trees off a two-lane highway in the Russian countryside.

Remarkably, Kovalev was unhurt outside of a busted nose, which collided against his steering wheel. The 34-year-old said the incident planted the seeds for a life-changing renewal that saw him spend the weeks that followed at an Orthodox Christian monastery in Greece.

It was there that Kovalev decided to give up drinking and commit to the sacrifices that will make him the best he can be.

"All life is like a lesson for me," Kovalev said on a recent media teleconference. "After my last three fights, some felt that I should get more physically into my work life with my boxing again. But right now, I feel all bad things are gone from my mind. Right now I concentrate, and I focus for the future of my boxing career. I'm ready to be again a world champion and collect my belts if somebody will be ready to unify the title."

Kovalev also decided to stay away from returning to Russia ahead of fights in order to limit distractions.

"By being in the U.S., I am a more disciplined fighter," Kovalev said. "All the traveling that I did, changing the time zones, doing the non-boxing business, it was hard for me to get back into the tip-top condition before my fight. When I do too much traveling and when in other businesses, I'm not 100 percent focused. By staying in the U.S., I would have been disciplined all the time. That's what's going to help me to have that reset button and to get to my next title fight."

For his return, Kovalev agreed to face Shabranskyy, a native of Ukraine who has been feast or famine in his two biggest fights. For as good as he looked in taking a 10-round majority decision from Yunieski Gonzalez in 2015, he looked quite the opposite in getting stopped by Sullivan Barrera two fights later.

"I want to make a point of saying that we worked really hard to find someone who was willing to fight Sergey Kovalev; it's not easy," Promoter Kathy Duva of Main Events said. "A lot of people didn't want to even take our call, a lot of people didn't even ask, how much? They just weren't available."

The fight was given an upgrade shortly after it was signed when Ward announced his retirement at age 33, forcing him to yield the trio of 175-pound titles he took from Kovalev. As a result, Saturday's bout will be contested for the WBO title originally won by Kovalev when he stopped Nathan Cleverly in 2013.

"In my mind, you know, you hit the reset button. That's what we did here," Duva said. "Sergey started out from absolutely nothing and in a few short years made it all the way to the top of the sport. I don't know why everybody thinks he can't do it again. He doesn't have far to climb this time and it's very nice the way the thing is starting to play itself out."

Prediction

Even with his distractions and difficulty maximizing his potential in recent years, Kovalev was still successful in becoming one of the best finishers in the sport. His power is still there and it's real. The fact that his two defeats came in fights he may not have trained his best for amid turbulent camps gives him the psychological advantage of knowing there is plenty of room for him to improve.

While Shabranskyy is a solid professional, he's far from dynamic and not on the level of Kovalev as a balanced boxer-puncher. He's good enough to pull the upset of course, especially if Kovalev's mental resurgence proves nothing more than a mirage as some fighters are never able to recover what was lost after having their invincibility taken. But Kovalev has added Uzbek trainer Abror Tursunpulatov and appears to have his focus back which is bad news for the opposition.

Pick: Kovalev via 7th-round TKO.